Connaissance! Delhi Board of School Education Pens MoU To Add French In Government Schools

Education
Delhi,  4 May 2022 4:04 AM GMT

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and the Ambassador of France to India, HE Emmanuel Lenain, officially signed the MoU on May 2.

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), on May 2, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institut Français en Inde (IFI), which is the French Institute in India to introduce the French language to more than 30 government schools all across Delhi.

Why French Language?

Learning the French language is considered to be it is one of the official languages of large international institutions like the UN, NATO, UNESCO, WHO, UNHCR, and UNCTAD. It can also help a person in securing other jobs in civil or diplomatic embassies, as well as in other fields like academics, tourism, hospitality, and fashion.

What The Authorities Said

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and the Ambassador of France to India, HE Emmanuel Lenain, signed the MoU. Sisodia said, "As a part of our program to introduce prominent global languages in government schools, students will now have the option to learn French too." He added by saying that the introduction of global languages will unlock new career options for the students in various fields and will make them professionally sound, as reported by The New Indian Express.

He further stated that knowing a global language is not only the acquisition of skill but also an institution with the culture of a particular country.

Ambassador Lenain also shared his thoughts on signing the MoU with DBSE; he said, "Delhi government reflects the same philosophy of education as the French government." He further said that the Delhi Government is serious about its choices and policies for the education of approximately 1.5 million children studying in public schools and the IFI supports this cause.

