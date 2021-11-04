Delhi Schools To Raise 'Cyber Warriors' From Students Of Class 6 And Above

Students in Delhi would observe 'Cyber Jagrookta Divas' on the first Wednesday of every month. Students of Classes 6 and above will have sessions and activities to prevent them from falling prey to cybercrime. It is part of the government's initiative aimed to make 'cyber warriors' out of children.

The programme is a part of the Union Home Ministry's scheme, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under which the first Wednesday of every month would be celebrated as 'Cyber Jagrookta Diwas'.

Planned A List Of Activities

The education department has already planned the list of activities from November to February, including workshops, seminars, quizzes and creative sessions for the students. There are different themes for different students, from VI to X; the themes revolve around spotting fake news and fake applications on social media, internet ethics, and ATM scams. On the other hand, the themes for students of class XI and XII are cybercrime and safety, cyber hygiene in everyday life, and introduction to social networks and electronic payments and safeguards.

Exponential Increase In Number of Internet Users

The Indian Express quoted a letter from the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to the chief secretaries of all the states, "There is a pressing need to increase 'cyber hygiene' for prevention of cybercrimes" owing to "the exponential increase in the number of internet users (sic) on social media platforms in India, and the rapidly evolving technologies which have also brought unique challenges". Several schools are already overburdened, and the administrators are concerned over the extent to which the government initiative can be successfully carried out.

The head of a government school told the print news medium that a new circular is sent off to the schools whenever a new scheme is implemented. He said, "Currently, along with regular classes, we are implementing entrepreneurship mindset classes, happiness classes, Desh bhakti classes, Mission Buniyaad session, and year-long Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes; even while our teachers are scattered in vaccination and BLO duty." The schools have not been provided with any special resources as of yet.

