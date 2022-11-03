All section
Child Rights Body Issues Notice To Delhi Government To Shut Schools Until Air Quality Improves

Education
Child Rights Body Issues Notice To Delhi Government To Shut Schools Until Air Quality Improves

Delhi,  3 Nov 2022 8:27 AM GMT

With the rise in pollution levels, Delhi has become a gas chamber wherein several people complain about breathing problems and constant headaches. A thick layer of smog wavered upon Delhi and its adjacent areas, with AQI at 426.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led-Delhi government to shut schools which are being functional despite the hazardous air quality index (AQI) levels recorded in the national capital. The schools are asked to remain closed until the air quality improves in Delhi.

According to the data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality has deteriorated as the pollution levels have slipped to the 'severe' in the last few days.

Air Quality Posing Threat To Children's Health

The NCPCR said that the apex body had taken serious consideration of the issue and expressed worry over the 'severe' air quality affecting children's health.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the apex child rights body, has written to the chief secretary and firmly advised viewing appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi administration to take into account closing schools in the interest of the children while the national capital's air quality is still poor.

Delhi Turning Into Gas Chamber

With the rise in pollution levels, Delhi has become a gas chamber wherein several people complain about breathing problems and constant headaches. After a marginal improvement in air quality on Wednesday, a thick layer of smog wavered upon Delhi and its adjacent areas on Thursday morning, with AQI at 426.

As per reports, the critical driver for pollution in the national capital is ascertained to be farm fires in the neighbouring states, emissions from smoke-blenching vehicles and unfavourable meteorological conditions, among others, reported NDTV.

Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, has introduced 10 action plans to combat air pollution in Delhi, under which the government is constantly monitoring the AQI levels across different regions. Further, regular inspections of construction and demolition sites by 586 teams are being conducted in various areas to control pollution.

Also Read: Encouraging Entrepreneurship! BITS Pilani Allows Students To Take A Year Off To Build Their Startups

