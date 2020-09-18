Chhattisgarh: With Blackboard Strapped To Bike, Teacher Brings School To Students

Amid education moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a government school teacher in Chhattisgarh's Korea district is travelling on his bike with a blackboard strapped around it to educate children through ''mohalla'' classes.

The teacher, Rudra Rana, said that as many students were unable to access online education with the schools being shut due to the pandemic, he thought of educating them by bringing the school to their doorstep.

"Very few students were able to join the online classes, so we started mohalla classes. So I thought of this method. This also ensures the safety of both teachers and students as there is no contact. As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep," Rana told ANI.

"I have also kept a blackboard, books and placards with me. I ring the bell and then students come, just like normal school routine, then students perform their prayers and we start with the classes as per syllabus," the teacher added.

The teacher travels from one region to the other carrying books and placards and a blackboard strapped to his bike to take classes. He then gathers students and educates them about coronavirus and other subjects.

"Even students are coming forward and showing interest while the locals are appreciating the initiative," he added.

Pointing out the importance of the classes amid the pandemic, Shilp, a student, said, "We get to learn a lot from these classes. Sir comes here daily and teach us and also answer our doubts. We are enjoying this method of teaching."

Suraj, another student added, "Sir teaches us different concepts and later we study them on our own. We miss school but this concept is also nice as it feels just like we're at school."

In a similar initiative, Ashok Lodhi, a government school teacher had earned praises for travelling on his bike with an LED TV to educate children via cartoons and music. His unique initiative was also nicknamed by the local residents as "Cinema Wale Babu."