No Classes! Chhattisgarh Schools To Go Bagless On Saturdays, Co-Curriculum A Priority

Picture Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Education
Chhattisgarh,  8 July 2022 8:36 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

In an effort to make school education more engaging, Chhattisgarh schools will organise several activities like exercises, Yoga, sports, and cultural activities on Saturdays. The activities will be scheduled soon for students of classes 1 to 8.

The Chhattisgarh government has made an announcement to make Saturdays a 'Bagless Day' for students. The schools will organise several co-curriculum activities, including sports, exercises, Yoga, and cultural activities on Saturdays. The state government has taken the step to make school education more engaging and exciting for students.

The school education department, Chhattisgarh, announced this initiative on Thursday, which the parents and children later appreciated. A department official mentioned, "Yoga, exercise, sports, and cultural activities will be organised in schools on Saturdays. The step will awaken the interest of children and will help them stay connected with schools. Children will find school education informative and entertaining," reported NDTV.

Co-Curriculum A Priority

The district education officers have instructed the school heads to implement the plan in the respective schools at the earliest. Activities like art education, sports, Yoga, value education, literary sessions, and exercises will take place every Saturday for students from classes 1 to 8 in Chhattisgarh.

The principals and the school management are responsible for planning events every Saturday. The notice for the same will be displayed on the notice boards, and work done by the students will also be showcased. The 'Bagless Day' will add to students' learning and effectively promote their engagement with the school. More such activities are planned in a phased manner in the coming days, and all will be implemented soon for the benefit of students.

A state education department official said, "the government is working effectively towards improving states' schools' infrastructure and academic curriculum that will potentially benefit the students. In coming days, more such initiatives are planned and will be executed by the education department in a phased manner."

Also Read: 79-Yr-Old Retired Professor Distributes Pamphlets Appealing To Maintain Peace & Brotherhood, Leaves Netizens Inspired

