Caste discrimination
Chennai Corporation Schools To Have Youth Parliament And Gender Clubs To Create Awareness Among Students

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Education
Chennai Corporation Schools To Have Youth Parliament And Gender Clubs To Create Awareness Among Students

Tamil Nadu,  29 Jun 2022 5:42 AM GMT

Under the initiative, students will recreate parliamentary proceedings, including parliamentary practices, assigning ministries and topics for debate, holding question hour and conducting youth parliament sessions.

The Chennai Corporation on Tuesday (June 28) passed several education-related resolutions, including forming a youth parliament in all corporation high and higher secondary schools from 2022-23 at ₹2.2 lakh.

Under the initiative, students will recreate parliamentary proceedings, including parliamentary practices, assigning ministries and topics for debate, holding question hour and conducting youth parliament sessions. Teachers will also be given training and staff committees for youth parliament (SCYP) will be formed under HMs.

At the third council meeting of the Chennai Corporation, several councillors also raised questions about stormwater drain work and the development of basic infrastructure in their respective wards. The meeting, headed by Mayor R Priya, lasted just over two hours as zero hours were suspended considering the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The council also approved ₹18.62 lakh spent on conducting exhibitions at the school level, assistant education officers (AEOs) cluster level and GCC level, The New Indian Express reported.

Promoting Equality Between Men And Women

The proposal to form gender clubs in schools to promote equality between men and women was also approved under Changing Moves and Changing Mind (CMCM) project. In 70 higher secondary schools, a group of 30 students each from Classes 6 to 8 will be formed under a middle school teacher. These groups will organise debates, group discussions and other school-level activities once every 15 days.

A monitoring committee with three teachers will also be formed to monitor the functioning of these clubs.

The council also fixed the quantum of money of ₹25,000 for primary schools, ₹30,000 for middle schools, and ₹50,000 for high schools and higher secondary schools that could be spent by headmasters of corporation schools for undertaking small repairs.

Thirty students from classes 6 to 8 in 70 higher secondary schools will organise debates, group discussions, and other activities once every 15 days as part of the gender club.

Also Read: Punjab Budget 2022-23: 500 Government Schools To Get Digital Classrooms To Boost Education System

