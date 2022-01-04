Chandigarh University Gets 'Kalpana Chawla Research Centre' To Train Students In Space Science

The Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology has been established at Chandigarh University, which is said to be an essential step towards strengthening the country's space sector.

The research facility has been named after Indian-origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla, who lost her life in the 2003 Columbia shuttle incident. It is connected with mapping, imaging, and connectivity facilities, weather forecast, speedy transportation, disaster management, and border security, India Today reported.



While inaugurating the centre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the facility would touch new heights of success like the remarkable achievements of the late scientist.

Inaugurated Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science & Technology at Chandigarh University in Punjab today.



"In the 21st century, the future of our country can be secured when you have a sparkle in eyes to reach the stars and planets. More Indians like Aryabhata, Vikram Sarabhai, Kalpana Chawla, and Satish Dhawan will emerge from amongst you if you eye different planets and constellations," Singh said.

Centre To Serve Ground Station For CUSat

The new space science research centre has been established to teach students in space science, satellite development and meeting future challenges in space research. It will be the ground control station for Chandigarh University's Student Satellite (CUSat), an in-house nano-satellite being designed by the university's students, along with a Geo-Spatial Centre for research.



The CUSat will be among the 75 student-built satellites to be launched into space on the 75th Independence Day this year. The Chandigarh University is among 13 institutes, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, IIT Bombay to be the first to design and develop its own satellite.



In its release, the Defence Ministry said that with the launch of CUSat, Punjab would become the first border state in India to have its own satellite in space.

