Backlash On Class 10th Board Question Papers: How Misogynistic References Highlight A Regressive Education System?

The class 10th board paper by CBSE received a backlash over its comprehensive reading passage, which promoted the idea of man being master of the house and women rearing children. Thereby reinforcing the concept of gender inequality, which women have been challenging now for a long time and the destination is still far fetched, admits all these struggles such activities create significant hindrances in the battle, which is still very much on and leave an impact on young minds, who are still in a mould to take a proper shape.



The issue regarding the passage was raised in the Parliament, on which the Delhi commission for women issued a notice to CBSE. Since then, regret has been expressed for it, and passage has been dropped, along with an assurance to give students full marks on the questions related to that passage, reported The Indian Express

Progressive Education?

Such incidences put a question mark against our education system, wherein a student's cerebral intelligence is tested by such misogynistic passage. The essay predominantly suggests that children don't obey their parents anymore because wives don't obey their husbands, thereby undermining the authority of parents over progeny.

The passage also mentions that earlier, women were likely to see much more of children, and their best plan was to fall back on the authority of an absent husband, which reiterates the idea of the damsel in distress in this generation of powerful and self-sufficient women. This ultimately creates a blockage in the growth of young minds.





Passage on women in CBSE's English question paper is very shameful & utter disgusting.

The comprehension attempts to retard the progress towards gender equality, for which women have strived. The incident suggests just the opposite of what has been expected from the education system. At the time of promoting gender sensitivity, misogynistic ideologies are being sowed.

