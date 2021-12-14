All section
Backlash On Class 10th Board Question Papers: How Misogynistic References Highlight A Regressive Education System?

Image Credits: india.com

Education

Backlash On Class 10th Board Question Papers: How Misogynistic References Highlight A Regressive Education System?

Ojaswini Badhwar

Writer: Ojaswini Badhwar  (Remote Intern) 

Ojaswini Badhwar

Ojaswini Badhwar

Remote Intern

She believes that a pen is the mightiest sword and words are the serial killers, hence one needs to be cautious before mishandling them. She is an Multimedia Journalism student with a vision to create and expand upon opportunities and to leave a remarkable impact on society with her work.

See article by Ojaswini Badhwar

India,  14 Dec 2021 11:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The issue regarding the passage was raised in the Parliament, on which the Delhi commission for women issued a notice to CBSE.

The class 10th board paper by CBSE received a backlash over its comprehensive reading passage, which promoted the idea of man being master of the house and women rearing children. Thereby reinforcing the concept of gender inequality, which women have been challenging now for a long time and the destination is still far fetched, admits all these struggles such activities create significant hindrances in the battle, which is still very much on and leave an impact on young minds, who are still in a mould to take a proper shape.

The issue regarding the passage was raised in the Parliament, on which the Delhi commission for women issued a notice to CBSE. Since then, regret has been expressed for it, and passage has been dropped, along with an assurance to give students full marks on the questions related to that passage, reported The Indian Express

Progressive Education?

Such incidences put a question mark against our education system, wherein a student's cerebral intelligence is tested by such misogynistic passage. The essay predominantly suggests that children don't obey their parents anymore because wives don't obey their husbands, thereby undermining the authority of parents over progeny.

The passage also mentions that earlier, women were likely to see much more of children, and their best plan was to fall back on the authority of an absent husband, which reiterates the idea of the damsel in distress in this generation of powerful and self-sufficient women. This ultimately creates a blockage in the growth of young minds.



The comprehension attempts to retard the progress towards gender equality, for which women have strived. The incident suggests just the opposite of what has been expected from the education system. At the time of promoting gender sensitivity, misogynistic ideologies are being sowed.

Also Read: Gujarat: FIR Filed Against Missionaries Of Charity On Conversion Of Girls

Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
