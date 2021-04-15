Objective Criterion To Promote CBSE Class 10 Students, CBSE Class 12 Board Exams To Be Reviewed On June 1

After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Education Ministry has announced that CBSE Class 10 Board exams will be cancelled for the academic year 2021. It is decided that the class 10 students from CBSE Board will be promoted to Class 11 without appearing for the 10th Board exams.

The result of the Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of an 'objective criterion' which is to be developed by the Board itself. In case of dissatisfaction with the results obtained on the basis of objective criterion, the students can opt for a physical mode of exam which will be held once the spread of Covid-19 is contained.



"The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," said the Education Ministry in a press release on Tuesday as reported by NDTV.



However, for students of class 12 belonging to the CBSE Board, the scenario still remains unclear as the situation will be reviewed on 1st June, and a revised exam schedule will be produced thereafter. However, the authorities affirmed that the students will be notified of the exam schedule at least 15 days before the exam takes place. "A notice of at least 15days will be given before the start of examinations," read the official statement.



CBSE Board exams for Classes 10th and 12th were earlier scheduled to commence from 4th May 2021. In view of the increasing threats associated with the second wave of Covid-19, many parents, students, teachers as well as states have demanded the postponement or cancellation of the board exams.

