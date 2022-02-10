Jawaharlal Nehru once said that children are like buds in the garden. They need to be carefully nurtured, as they are the future citizens of tomorrow. Children play a vital role in leading a nation towards future success, and educating a child plays a significant role in realising that success. When given the right education, a child thinks critically and analyses everything while enhancing their imagination and thought processes. Education exposes them to new ideas and helps them achieve success through their dream careers.



Even today, millions of children in India don't have access to education. Children from remote villages need to travel miles to go to school, and many don't have the resources to spend on education. When the pandemic struck, the situation got worse. Almost all were unprepared to deploy remote learning during emergency school closures, leading to a huge drop-out rate from schools in India. According to UNICEF, the COVID-19 pandemic increased poverty and put about 247 million children out of schools, which led to the loss of a safe space in school, an increase in child labour, and 100 million girls being exposed to the risk of child marriage. Launched in 2020, BYJU'S – "Education for All" initiative focuses on democratising education by ensuring that children across all economic backgrounds get equal access to quality learning opportunities, especially during the pandemic. It seeks to build bridges to close the learning gap to empower children from remote areas and underserved communities. Technology has become pivotal in learning, and BYJU'S is leveraging technology to address the constraints of students in remote areas.