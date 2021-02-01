Budget 2021: 15,000 Schools To Be Qualitatively Strengthened, Central University In Leh

The education sector was disrupted amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic with the educational institutions largely remaining physically shut for the academic year 2020.

Taking into consideration all the aspects and challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021, announced that over 15,000 schools will be quantitatively strengthened under the National Education Policy (NEP). Sitharaman also announced the establishment of a central university in Ladakh.

She further added that at least 100 new Sainik Schools would be set up in collaboration with NGOs and private schools. Additionally, a separate Higher Education Commission will also be set up to function as an umbrella body for higher education. The minister said that it will have "four separate vehicles for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation and funding."

I had mentioned about setting up of Higher Education Commission in last budget; we will introduce legislation this year



The Finance Minister presented her third budget this year where she deviated from the traditional practise of carrying a 'bahi khata' and instead decided to go paperless with a digital tablet. She was seen carrying he tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it.



Since the budget papers were not printed, she had also launched an official mobile app to provide complete access to all budget documents.

