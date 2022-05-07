All section
In A First, 45 Lakh Bihar Students Will Get Free Access To Live Tutoring App Filo

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Askfilo.com

Education
Bihar,  7 May 2022

Filo is an ‘instant-live tutoring’ platform where students are provided 24x7 exclusive access to live, 1-1, video learning sessions personalised from day one at the click of a button.

The Bihar government has entered a statewide partnership with the live tutoring app 'Filo' to offer free access to its platform to all students of classes 9th to 12th from over 9000 government schools.

The initiative will come at no cost to more than 45 lakh students, who will now have immediate access to professional tutors on the platform for 1:1 personalised learning. It will give equitable academic support to students beyond the regular classrooms. This area has been primarily availed by a privileged few who could afford it (in the form of coaching).

"We are proud to be the first state government in the country to offer live instant tutoring support to our students. I wholeheartedly congratulate the founders of Filo for coming up with a platform that aims to help the students in their learning progress and offer on-spot solutions 24/7," Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar's Education Minister, said in a release, according to Economic Times.

Handhold Students In Post-School Learning

He added that Filo is true to its name, where the platform's mission is to handhold students in their post-school learning and help them solve their problems just like a friend does in regular life.

Filo is an 'instant-live tutoring' platform that connects students with the best tutors in the country with subject expertise in nearly 60 seconds. On Filo, students are provided 24x7 exclusive access to live, 1-1, video learning sessions personalised from day one at the click of a button. Every session is designed keeping in mind the style of individual students and learning capabilities.

Imbesat Ahmad, Co-founder of Filo, said, "As someone who hailed from the state and did his schooling in Patna, I am excited to create a product that can enable high quality 1:1 learning at scale for students from Bihar. Post classroom personalised tutoring can create a massive difference in students' performance. This is a tried and tested model in the USA, and districts like San Francisco, Chicago, Florida and Los Angeles have been offering such support for quite some time now. It gives me immense joy that Bihar has become the first state in India to implement this model."

Also Read: Sonu Sood Turns Saviour Again, Helps 11-Yr-Old Girl Overcome Spinal Disorder

