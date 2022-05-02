All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Telangana: Autorickshaw Drivers Son Secures Admission In IIM Ahmedabad, Aspires To Become Entrepreneur

Image Credits: News18, The Times of India 

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana: Autorickshaw Driver's Son Secures Admission In IIM Ahmedabad, Aspires To Become Entrepreneur

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Telangana,  2 May 2022 8:05 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Laxmikanth Reddy fulfilled his father's wish by securing a seat in IIM Ahmedabad for a PGPX course, where he began his classes on Thursday, April 28.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Laxmikanth Reddy's father dreamed of seeing his children study in convent schools and make it big in the corporate sector. Reddy fulfilled his father's wish by getting admission in a convent school and securing a seat in IIM Ahmedabad for a PGPX course, where he began his classes on Thursday, April 28.

Sharing his story of willpower and hard work, Reddy said he never got lucky with money, but God blessed him always. A native of Telangana's Godavarikhani, he comes from a family of farmers. As farming became unpredictable, his father started driving auto-rickshaw, which he continued for years. However, he left it later to paralysis a few years ago, The Times of India reported.

"I studied in Telugu medium till 7th standards. Later, my father arranged money to get me to the convent school where he would drop off other kids. I got a full scholarship to study science in a junior college. Later, I earned a scholarship to study at Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology," Reddy said, who did his B.Tech in mechanical engineering in 2016.

Offered Tuitions To Meet Expenses

With his father suffering from poor health, he was forced to take aid from the community and offer tuition to meet his expenses. The community provided him lodging and boarding, but he had to travel 28 km daily.

Reddy got a job in a firm for software development in Hyderabad. In 2019, he launched his startup with friends to promote farming and terrace garden. "The COVID-19 pandemic kindled my dream to study further and earn a management degree. I worked hard in 2020 and cracked CAT in last year. It was a dream come true. It's already been four days on the IIM-A campus, but the feeling is yet to sink in."

Want To Give House To Parents

"I still remember the moment when I insisted my father join me on stage in accepting the best meritorious student award given by the school where he came daily to drop and pick up children," says Reddy. The 27-year-old wants to give a house to his parents after graduating from IIM-A.

The Telangana native stated that once he completes his PGPX next year, his priority would be to buy a house for his parents. "They stalled the dream to fund my studies. I would first opt for a job and earn enough money to provide for them. Later, I want to venture out on my own and realise my dream to become an entrepreneur," he said.

Reddy added that his community and his sister have remained his pillars of strength.

Also Read: This Tamil Nadu Startup Is Taking Oral Healthcare To Rural India With Its 'Portable Dental Clinic'


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Driver's Son 
IIM Ahmedabad 
IIM Admission 
Entrepreneur 

Must Reads

Unemployment Rate Grows To 7.83% In India, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know
This Viral Video Of Couple Fighting During Their Wedding Ceremony Is Scripted
Did Muslims In UP Protest After Being Banned From Offering Namaz On Road? No, Viral Video is Misleading!
Dean Removed After Tamil Nadu Medical Students Take Controversial Oath
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X