Assam Floods: Hearing Impaired Teen Feels Lost, Lonely Without His Books

Fourteen-year-old Imran, the only child of his parents, was born premature, had developmental delays that led to hearing loss. As the riverine floods, roaring in all its fury were ravaging homes, he did not hear a thing. The only hearing aid provided to him by the State Social Welfare Department was lying on his bedside, but now soaked in water.

This has been his only companion for the last many years. Imran can speak but cannot comprehend what kids his age speak, hence has no friends. Going to school was the only activity he had that could take his mind off the loneliness. Today even that is gone.

"First it was COVID, now the floods. I have not just missed my classes, I also miss going to school. That is the only interaction I had with children my age", says Imran as he clenches on to the only two books he could save. He alternates between them to ensure he does not forget whatever little he has learnt over the last few days.

As we sat next to him asking about his well-being, he broke down. His mother says this is the first emotional outburst he has had since the floods damaged their home, bringing life between two flying sheets of plastic on the elevated road as they see everything else under water.

"My books were the only thing I had. I feel lost and lonely without them. If I don't go to school, I don't know what else to do. Please ask them to open up classes soon."

Imran feels only good education and a good job thereafter can change his life. He does not like to see his mother in pain and sorrow because of him. He, like other children in the community, dream of a better future for themselves and their families, and good education is the only hope they have.

How Is Save the Children Helping Them?

The recent floods in Assam have left hundreds of thousands of people and children in severe distress. Apart from loss of property, household items and the stock food items, this has affected the livelihood of people severely as a large part of farmland has been damaged. Many families with children are taking shelter in relief camps and roadsides in unhygienic condition without access to safe water and sanitation. Schools and Anganwadi centres are damaged and non-functional in large numbers making continuity of education an almost impossible option. Children, especially the girls, remain particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation in such terrible situations. Adolescent girls and women are facing tremendous challenges related to menstrual hygiene. Save the Children has already mounted a response reaching out the families in relief camps with immediate support.

We have plans to set-up children-friendly spaces for education continuity, required care and protection as well as psycho-social support to children. We will also be providing temporary shelter materials, education kits, family hygiene kits and food items to children and families. In the longer run, our intervention will include support for livelihood restoration of families in distress.

Also Read: IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking