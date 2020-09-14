Amid Internet Restrictions, COVID-19 Lockdown Aryan Gupta Tops JEE-Main In J&K

Aryan Gupta from Jammu scored 99.77 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and topped the examination in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Battling restrictions on high-speed internet, COVID-induced lockdown, and uncertainty over the exams, the 18-year-old said classroom coaching and consistent hard work helped him overcome the difficulties.



"It sounds easy when one says that you have to be focused, but to sustain it is not so easy," Aryan said, reported The Indian Express.



"Revising the same thing, again and again, is not easy, especially with uncertainty over the exam," he added.



He mentioned that the unflinching support from his family played a key role in keeping him motivated throughout the process. He had also attempted the exams in January, scoring 99.73 percentile, which was the highest in J&K.

"My father, Anil Gupta, is an engineer in the J&K high court and my mother Ruchi is a homemaker. I have an elder sister, who is pursuing an MBA from Jammu University. They all played a big role in motivating me. The experienced faculty at the coaching institute where I studied for two years and the mock tests enabled me to do well," he said, reported The Hindustan Times.



The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah took to social media on Sunday to congratulate Aryan on cracking the prestigious JEE (Main) Exam with striking percentiles. He also said the Aryan's success story underlined the strength and determination of the youth and the fact that determination could help them overcome all difficulties.

