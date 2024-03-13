All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India CSR Partnership

Image Credits- Nippon Steel

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India CSR Partnership

Seema Rai

Writer: Seema Rai

Seema Rai

Seema Rai

Guest Author

A qualified content writer, who strives to create informative and engaging content that respects and serves all readers. Covering major topics like economy, health, fashion, social media, entrepreneurship, and more.

See article by Seema Rai

Maharashtra,  13 March 2024 12:38 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Seema Rai

Seema Rai

Seema Rai

Guest Author

A qualified content writer, who strives to create informative and engaging content that respects and serves all readers. Covering major topics like economy, health, fashion, social media, entrepreneurship, and more.

See article by Seema Rai

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Stee has renewed its partnership with Protean eGov Technologies, a leader and pioneer in India's Digital Public Infrastructure.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. It has renewed its partnership with Protean eGov Technologies, a leader and pioneer in India's Digital Public Infrastructure. On March 7, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Protean's headquarters in Mumbai to expand the 'Beti Padhao' (teach daughters) scholarship initiative throughout India.

The Beti Padhao Scholarship, AM/NS India's flagship CSR project, strives to close the education financing gap by providing scholarships to young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their academic goals. The project is in line with the government's initiatives to boost girl's education. The scholarship beneficiaries span from ninth-grade students to those studying higher secondary education till their professional courses as reported on Scholarshiparena. Under this initiative, AM/NS India will provide scholarships to young women from Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

AM/NS India Has Teamed With Protean eGov Technologies To Mobilize The Scholarships

Protean's Vidyasaarathi, a pioneering corporate scholarship management platform, oversaw the whole scholarship lifecycle, including application, approval, allocation, and fund disbursement for the AM/NS India scholarships. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Protean's headquarters, which is in Mumbai. Keiji Kubota, Deputy Director - HR and Administration, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, stated, "Increasing access to quality education for high-achieving young women will significantly contribute to our country's goal of eliminating gender bias in education. This program demonstrates our dedication to developing 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures."

Gopa Kumar, Chief Business Officer at Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., stated, "We are deeply honored to strengthen our commitment with AM/NS India in this significant effort aimed at increasing education for poor girls. The Protean Vidyasaarathi platform enables large corporations to direct their CSR investment to have a real societal impact. This is perfectly aligned with Protean's purpose of social and financial inclusion, as we continue to build for billions."

The venture received the prestigious 'Mahatma Award 2023' in the 'CSR Excellence' category. Established by social entrepreneur and philanthropist Amit Sachdeva, a notable supporter of India's CSR Bill, the coveted award highlights the critical role of corporations and individuals in pushing CSR activities and supporting positive societal change. Reported on Orissadiary.

Also Read- From Classroom Students to Change-makers: vivo India’s country-wide initiative ‘vivo Ignite’ Sparks 'Tech for Good' Revolution

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Seema Rai
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Seema Rai
Select A Tag 
Education 
Gender Equality 
Educational Scholarships 
Girls Education 
Technology 
Digital India 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X