ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India CSR Partnership

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. It has renewed its partnership with Protean eGov Technologies, a leader and pioneer in India's Digital Public Infrastructure. On March 7, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Protean's headquarters in Mumbai to expand the 'Beti Padhao' (teach daughters) scholarship initiative throughout India.

The Beti Padhao Scholarship, AM/NS India's flagship CSR project, strives to close the education financing gap by providing scholarships to young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their academic goals. The project is in line with the government's initiatives to boost girl's education. The scholarship beneficiaries span from ninth-grade students to those studying higher secondary education till their professional courses as reported on Scholarshiparena. Under this initiative, AM/NS India will provide scholarships to young women from Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

AM/NS India Has Teamed With Protean eGov Technologies To Mobilize The Scholarships

Protean's Vidyasaarathi, a pioneering corporate scholarship management platform, oversaw the whole scholarship lifecycle, including application, approval, allocation, and fund disbursement for the AM/NS India scholarships. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Protean's headquarters, which is in Mumbai. Keiji Kubota, Deputy Director - HR and Administration, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, stated, "Increasing access to quality education for high-achieving young women will significantly contribute to our country's goal of eliminating gender bias in education. This program demonstrates our dedication to developing 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures."

Gopa Kumar, Chief Business Officer at Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., stated, "We are deeply honored to strengthen our commitment with AM/NS India in this significant effort aimed at increasing education for poor girls. The Protean Vidyasaarathi platform enables large corporations to direct their CSR investment to have a real societal impact. This is perfectly aligned with Protean's purpose of social and financial inclusion, as we continue to build for billions."



The venture received the prestigious 'Mahatma Award 2023' in the 'CSR Excellence' category. Established by social entrepreneur and philanthropist Amit Sachdeva, a notable supporter of India's CSR Bill, the coveted award highlights the critical role of corporations and individuals in pushing CSR activities and supporting positive societal change. Reported on Orissadiary.

