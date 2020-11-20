Andhra Pradesh: Over Two Lakh Private School Students Shift To Govt Institutions

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government's education reforms and beneficial schemes have led to more than two lakh students opting to transfer from private schools in the state to government schools, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"A total of 42.46 lakh students have enrolled themselves in government and government-aided schools this year, which is 2.68 lakh more than the enrolment figure from 2019, which stood at 39.78 lakh," read the statement, reported Hindustan Times.

It also pointed out that of the increased admissions — 2,01,833 students chose to leave private schools for studying in public schools.

An official privy to the matter said that a number of student-parent oriented schemes implemented since 2019 have contributed to the migration of school students.

Initiatives such as Jagananna Ammavodi, Nadu-Nedu and Jaganna Vidya Kanuka have formed the base of the government's drive to place government schools at par with the private educational institutions.

The state government has also been investing in revamping the school infrastructure and equipping it with smart televisions, school kits and digital devices.

The Times of India reported that the government has undertaken a massive exercise of revamping schools in the state under Nadu-Nedu scheme. And, currently, in the first phase, 15,715 schools are being renovated and the work has been expected to complete by 2021.

During a recent review meeting, the Chief Minister was had said that investing in education meant investing in the next generation of the state.

"This would go a long way in reshaping the future of the of the state," he said.

