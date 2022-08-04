AMU Removes Works Of 2 Islamic Authors From Syllabus Over Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a central institute based in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, has removed the works of the 20th-century Islamic authors Abul Ala al-Maududi and Sayyid Qutub from the syllabus of their Department of Islamic Studies after claims that the content was "objectionable".

Recently, as many as 20 scholars had written to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi complaining about the inclusion of the texts of the two scholars in the syllabus, reported The Print.

What Did AMU State?

A senior AMU official said the decision to drop the content, which the protesting scholars claimed propagated radical political Islam, was taken on Monday, August 1.

The official said on Wednesday (August 3), "We took this step to avoid any further unnecessary controversy on this topic since some scholars have criticised the works and have complained to the PM regarding what they have described as objectionable contents in the works of the two authors," quoted NDTV.

He added that this should not be considered an erosion of academic freedom.

Who Were These Authors?

Abul Ala al-Maududi (September 25 1903 – September 22 1979) was an Indian Islamic scholar who migrated to Pakistan soon after the Partition. He established the Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim organisation in India and Pakistan.

Maududi graduated from the Deoband seminary in 1926 but fell out with it and its political wing, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. His most well-known work, and widely considered his most important and influential work, is the "Tafhim-ul-Quran".

Sayyid Qutub (October 9 1906 – August 29 1966) was an Egyptian author who was also a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1950s and 1960s.

Qutub was known for his radical views and was jailed for opposing President Gamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt. He authored over a dozen works, including a commentary on the Quran and "Social justice in Islam".

AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada said the works of these authors were part of optional courses and, hence, they could be dropped without discussing the issue in the Academic Council, as is mandated if any change is to be made in the syllabus.

Also Read: CWG 2022: India Continues To Mark Victory With 5 Medals On Day 6 At Birmingham