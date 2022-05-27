All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Almost 50% Of Students Commute To School On Foot In India: NAS 2021 Data

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Almost 50% Of Students Commute To School On Foot In India: NAS 2021 Data

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  27 May 2022 7:03 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per the survey, 48 per cent of students commute to school on foot, and 18 per cent use a bicycle. It also revealed that the total percentage of students using the school and public transport is around 9 per cent each.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A minimum of 48 per cent of students all over India commute to school on foot. In comparison, 9 percent of them use school transport, as per the National Achievement Survey (NAS)-2021 done by the Union Education Ministry. This survey also claims how at least 25 percent of schools face a lack of parental support in students' learning. In the survey, approximately 34 lakh students of 1.18 lakh schools in 720 different districts from both urban and rural areas took part. The NAS was done nationwide for Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 on November 12, 2021. The previous NAS was conducted way back in 2017.

As per the survey, 48 per cent of students commute to school on foot, and 18 per cent use a bicycle. It also revealed that the total percentage of students using the school and public transport is around 9 per cent each.

Meanwhile, 8 per cent of students commute to school via their own transport (two-wheeler) while just 3 per cent of them come to school using their own four-wheeler, it added.

"Eighty-seven per cent schools provide guidance on how parents can support children in learning while 25 per cent of them claimed to be facing a lack of support from parents in students' learning," the report was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Major Findings From The Survey

The National Achievement Survey covered government, government-aided and private schools in their study. The subjects in the study covered were Mathematics, Language and EVS for classes 3 and 5; Science, Language, Social Science and Mathematics for class 8 and English, Mathematics, Science, Language and Social Science for Class 10.

The achievement tests and the questionnaires -- pupil questionnaire, teacher questionnaire, and school questionnaire -- were developed and translated into 22 different languages by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The CBSE administered this nationwide survey on one single day simultaneously. This entire survey was fully managed through the technology platform designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC). As per the survey, only 51 per cent of students also confirmed the availability of books or magazines for parents at home, while 89 per cent of students share the lessons taught in schools with family members.

Also Read: More Than 1.20 Lakh Fatal Accidents Reported In India During 2020: Transport Ministry Data

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Education 
Union ministry of education 
Schools 

Must Reads

Did Modi Govt Rename Five Roads In Delhi Named After 'Mughal' Rulers? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Old Video Of Yasin Malik's Wife Resurfaces As Her Reaction To Husband's Life Sentence
My Story: 'My Brother Went For A Solo Trip To Azerbaijan And Has Been Missing For The Last Two Weeks'
Going Electric! Here's How This Surat Based Startup Revolutionises Last-Mile Delivery In A Sustainable Way
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X