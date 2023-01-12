Agricultural Education To Be Revamped Conforming With NEP 2020, Emphasis On Skill Development

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), agricultural education is set to be modified in the country with an emphasis on skill development. Seema Jaggi, the Additional Director-General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Education (ICAR), made the announcement.

While inaugurating the 21-day Winter School training camp for academicians and researchers at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Wednesday (January 11), she added that the course curriculum for students would be changed in line with NEP 2020 to open a wide range of opportunities for them in the agricultural sector.

She also highlighted that research and education in the agricultural sector and similar areas would lead the country to more excellent opportunities in the near future. Setting up incubation centres, training institutes, and skills development camps will strengthen agricultural education.

Role Of ICAR In India's Agricultural Education

During the inaugural event, Seema Jaggi also stressed the importance of analytical tools in social science research. She mentioned that without proper data analysis, the research conducted by academicians would be incomplete. She said, "It is essential to have a solid understanding of modern statistical, econometric and time series methods to make proper inferences in social sciences research", Times Now reported.

Its plan to modify agricultural education aims to open a wide array of opportunities for higher education students. According to officials, the changes made in the educational pattern will follow the guidelines of NEP 2020.

Agricultural education in India is regulated, monitored and supervised by the ICAR, whereas forestry and veterinary education are monitored by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and the Veterinary Council of India (VCI), respectively. ICAR is always seen planning frameworks and regulations to streamline and strengthen the agricultural education system in the country.

