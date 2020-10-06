After Weeks Of Student Protests, Ambedkar University To Provide Free Tablets To Needy Students, Increase Internet Reimbursement

After long student-led protests, Ambedkar University in Delhi has agreed to the demands of fee waiver and technological support to the marginalised students, the varsity informed on Monday. The university administration will start distribution of 30-40 tablet computers this week after the procurement process is over.

The varsity students staged a sit-in protest out the Vice-chancellor's office on Thursday demanding restoration of the old reservation policy, allowing fee waiver, provision of tablets to needy students, and increase in the internet reimbursements being offered by the university to marginalized students.

The protests ended after a meeting between students and the Vice-Chancellor, Anu Singh.

"Though we have not been able to secure a reduction of fees, the meeting was largely successful since the administration has done everything on their end. The university administration said they will help students in getting required SC/ST certificates to facilitate their admissions. The varsity has also assured of increasing the reimbursement being given for Internet packages and extending the facility to research scholars as well," Shubhojeet Dey, treasurer, AUD students' council, said.

The deadline for fee submission has also been extended till November 18.

"Even those wishing for a fee waiver can apply to us and we will take the decision on a case to case basis. Once the reopening directives are in place, we can also open our computer labs for students who need to use it, while maintaining social distancing norms," varsity registrar, Nitin Malik said.

