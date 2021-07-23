Admissions In Chennai Corporation Schools Cross 1 Lakh Mark For The First Time In 10 Years

For the first time in over 10 years, schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have recorded a sharp increase in the number of students enrolling in them. The civic body schools have a total strength of 1.03 lakh students, with 25,000 students joining this year. While 30 per cent of these enrolments were students who had come from within corporation schools, the remaining 70 per cent had come from private and aided schools.The Chennai Corporation's education department is aiming to achieve 1.15 lakh admissions by the end of September.

Confirming the achievement. an official said, "In the past, the corporation schools had a strength of 1,00,300 students in 2011 and after that, we are touching the same one lakh mark in 2021. Many students who were unable to bear the fees set by other institutions (including private and government) have joined corporation schools." He further said that the education in the Corporation schools is free, so the civic body is expecting more enrollment of students in the coming days.

Initiatives To Increase Enrollment

The civic body has initiated various initiatives to enhance the enrollment of students in the schools. The official said that they are providing infrastructure, financial assistance and are going door-to-door to enrol students. According to the official, the reasons for the increase in admission are the presence of qualified teachers, good infrastructure, toilet facilities, drinking water facilities and laboratory.

The official said, "Corporation teachers are sent in batches to nearby areas to encourage door-to-door visits to convince parents to send their wards to corporation schools. The teachers will make a list of students who do not go to schools and they will constantly urge their parents to join them at corporation schools. We also explain the benefits of letting their children join corporation schools."





