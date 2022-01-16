All section
Delhi University: Aditi Mahavidyalaya Launches Digital Incubation Platform To Encourage Entrepreneurship Among Students

Image Credit- DU Updates, Aditi Mahavidyalaya

Education
Delhi,  16 Jan 2022

The initiative will pave the way to girls' financially secure future by equipping them with research and innovative skills and develop their entrepreneurial potential.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya, a constituent college of the University of Delhi (DU), in association with SKILLSertifika and Bootup 360 Company, has launched a Digital Incubation Platform with Integrated Mentorship to encourage entrepreneurship among its students, mainly from the semi-rural areas.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya is an off-campus girls' college of DU located in the semi-urban area of Bawana, New Delhi. It is the first DU college to do so, and through the platform aims to empower its girl students digitally.

The platform has been set up in collaboration with SKILLSertifika, an Indian research-based ed-tech firm focusing on innovation and Bootup 360, an incubation platform designed for education institutions, incubators & accelerators, and corporations of all sizes.

Integrated Business Approach

According to the college, the platform seeks the holistic development of rural girl students. The establishment of the incubation centre is a step towards digital empowerment of girls, which will provide them assistance in academic and professional journeys. Also, the initiative will pave the way to girls' financially secure future by equipping them with research and innovative skills and developing their entrepreneurial potential.

College principal Mamta Sharma told The Indian Express, "The model proposes a systematic and integrated business approach for the students which will expose them to numerous challenges they will have to face while starting their business ventures and prepare them to meet these challenges through industry-agnostic mentorship and provision of a globally-operative platform".

The Digital Incubation Platform was formally inaugurated on January 7 by Rajni Abbi, Chairperson, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Proctor, University of Delhi; T C Dhoundiyal, Founder and CEO, SKILLSertifika Global, Priya Bir, Nodal Officer, Digital Incubation Centre; and Mamta Sharma, Principal, Aditi Mahavidyalaya.

Read More: Student Innovator, Famous For Solar Ironing Cart, Now India's Batonbearer At 2022 Queen's Baton Relay

