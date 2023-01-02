All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu: 80 Tribal Students In Thanjavur Quit School After Facing Harassment From Classmates

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu: 80 Tribal Students In Thanjavur Quit School After Facing Harassment From Classmates

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Tamil Nadu,  2 Jan 2023 6:41 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

As many as 80 tribal students from the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu have stopped attending their educational institutions as their classmates allegedly harassed them. The students were mocked due to their vocabulary and mannerisms.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, as many as 80 tribal students have quit attending school after being mocked, insulted, and allegedly harassed by their classmates. All the students belonged to the Narikkurava community and have faced similar challenges in the past.

According to officials in the district's education department, the students were insulted and mocked regularly by their classmates in the school for incorrect or peculiar vocabulary and mannerisms. It continued for a long time, and as a result, the students opted to step outside the school.

As Many As 1,700 Students Quit School

The district officials highlighted that 80 students were identified after a survey was carried out in the district with the support of police, Anganwadi workers, block resource teachers, and the Integrated School Education Department, Free Press Journal reported.

In the survey report meant to identify dropout students in the district, the team of researchers found that as many as 1,700 students had quit going to school in the previous academic year, out of which 80 students from the Narikkurava community were identified who mentioned about alleged harassment as a reason for them to quit education.

Challenges Faced By Students

The researchers identified students from the Meal Uloor Village in the Narikkuruva settlement and studied in a government school's primary section. Facing harassment was not the only challenge for those 80 students as they had to travel through forest areas, cross water lakes, and brave animals in the forest to reach the school.

They were forced to attend school far away from home as no educational institutes were operational near their habitat. After the survey reports have been under the spotlight, the district authorities assured the villagers of a school near their area.

Also Read: Bengaluru Set To Host Country's First Museum Showcasing Tech, Innovation & Startup Feats

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Tamil Nadu 
Harassment 
Tribal Students 

Must Reads

Demonetisation Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds Centre's Decision, Cites Consultation Between Govt & RBI For 6 Months
Selfless Act! This Man Lent Spare Helmet To Student Shivering In Cold; Wins Heart Online
Old Video Of Policeman Being Attacked By Liquor Mafia Viral Linking To Recent Hooch Tragedy
TLI Fact Check Recap: A Glance At How Communal Misinformation Was Shared In 2022
Similar Posts
New Year To Witness Formation Of Indias 1st Digital University, Ensures Easy Access To Higher Education
Education

New Year To Witness Formation Of India's 1st Digital University, Ensures Easy Access To Higher...

The Logical Indian Crew
IIT Madras Researchers Successfully Devise A Method To Detect Petroleum Underground
Education

IIT Madras Researchers Successfully Devise A Method To Detect Petroleum Underground

The Logical Indian Crew
Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launches Computer Skills Training Programme For Tribal School Teachers
Education

Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launches Computer Skills Training Programme For Tribal School...

The Logical Indian Crew
Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt & Rural Schools
Education

Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt &...

Ronit Kumar Singh
Going Global In Education! IIT Kharagpur To Set Up International Campus In Malaysia Next Year
Education

Going Global In Education! IIT Kharagpur To Set Up International Campus In Malaysia Next Year

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X