This 65-Year-Old Woman Proves That Age Is Just A Number

Age is just a number and 65-year-old Dhanabakiyam Ammal has proved it. Her advanced age could not stop her quest for learning. The elderly woman from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy is now the centre of attraction after videos of her learning went viral on social media.

When the recently introduced National Literacy Mission's adult literacy programme being hampered due to the COVID pandemic, Ammal was determined to not let it hinder her studies. She made sure to even visit a school headmistress for classes when learning centres were closed.

Passion For Learning

Ammal never received a formal education and was previously working as an Anganwadi worker, reported The New Indian Express. "Unlike many others, Dhanabakiyam was very keen. She has retired from her employment as an Anganwadi worker. She used to place her thumb impression to get her pension and said she always wanted to sign her name one day. When we invited her to join the literacy programme, she showed great interest," Kothamangalam government elementary school headmistress Chitra Rani, from whom Dhanabakiyam took regular classes, said.

Tiruchy Chief Education Officer (CEO) R Arivazhagan, District Education Officers of Tiruchy and Manapparai, Vivekanandan and Vivekanandan respectively, along with Manikandam Block Education Officer recently paid her a visit to appreciate and encourage her efforts.



Dhanabakiyam shared that though she always wanted to learn, she couldn't find the time to do it. She felt that she was aged enough to learn things. However, she was later motivated by the headmistress.

