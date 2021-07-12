Education

This 65-Year-Old Woman Proves That Age Is Just A Number

Videos of Dhanabakiyam Ammal learning have gone viral. Determined to not let anything come her way, she even visited a school headmistress for classes when learning centres were closed due to the pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   12 July 2021 2:56 PM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: Pixabay

Age is just a number and 65-year-old Dhanabakiyam Ammal has proved it. Her advanced age could not stop her quest for learning. The elderly woman from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy is now the centre of attraction after videos of her learning went viral on social media.

When the recently introduced National Literacy Mission's adult literacy programme being hampered due to the COVID pandemic, Ammal was determined to not let it hinder her studies. She made sure to even visit a school headmistress for classes when learning centres were closed.

Passion For Learning

Ammal never received a formal education and was previously working as an Anganwadi worker, reported The New Indian Express. "Unlike many others, Dhanabakiyam was very keen. She has retired from her employment as an Anganwadi worker. She used to place her thumb impression to get her pension and said she always wanted to sign her name one day. When we invited her to join the literacy programme, she showed great interest," Kothamangalam government elementary school headmistress Chitra Rani, from whom Dhanabakiyam took regular classes, said.

Tiruchy Chief Education Officer (CEO) R Arivazhagan, District Education Officers of Tiruchy and Manapparai, Vivekanandan and Vivekanandan respectively, along with Manikandam Block Education Officer recently paid her a visit to appreciate and encourage her efforts.

Dhanabakiyam shared that though she always wanted to learn, she couldn't find the time to do it. She felt that she was aged enough to learn things. However, she was later motivated by the headmistress.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

