The Druk Padma Karpo School in Ladakh is all set to get a CBSE affiliation after getting clearance from the Jammu-Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), two decades after its inception. The unique educational institute shot to fame after being featured in Rajkumar Hirani's film '3 Idiots' starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Several tourists visited its premises in the past.

The much-awaited clearance arrived after a prolonged delay from the state Education board. To receive the necessary affiliation, a no-objection certificate (NOC) is required to take the process. The school's principal, Mingur Agmo, told The Indian Express, "The document has been received this month, and we will complete the rest of the process for affiliation soon. We are hoping that we will get it this year, and there will be no hurdles."

School's Affiliation After Two Decades

The school will receive the affiliation two decades after its inception, despite acquiring all the necessary infrastructure over the years. "Though we have all the required infrastructure in place, excellent result record, and focus on innovative ways of teaching and learning, we didn't get the NOC from JKBOSE despite several attempts all these years," Agmo adds further.

The Druk Padma Karpo School was trying for the same since Ladakh became a Union Territory. After the bifurcation, schools were still under the Jammu Kashmir Education board. Since then, a committee was created to establish a new education board in Ladakh to satisfy 'realistic needs of the students as per the region's natural conditions.'

Not Just 'Rancho's School'

The now-famous institute is named after a scholar named Mipham Pema Karpo. 'Padma Karpo', on the other hand, means 'white lotus' in a colloquial language called Bothi. It boasts a curriculum with subjects such as Hindi, English, Bothi, creative arts, science, social studies, and sports that will teach the students about life, leadership, teamwork, and many other skills.

The school gained popularity in 2009 after it was featured in the film '3 Idiots' in the hilarious ending scene. The famous 'iconic idiotic wall' consists of movie-inspired artwork and is visited by man tourists every year. However, the school has not relocated it not to distract the students present. While they are happy about the movie's fame, they want to keep the school's sanctity intact.

A Hindustan Times article from 2019 quotes the then principal Stanzin Kunzang, "People need to understand that this is a school whose primary purpose is to impart education in a proper atmosphere."

During COVID-19, the school started online classes, but it was difficult due to inconsistent internet connection in the remote hilly areas. With the students currently on a winter break, it has declared it a 'no gadget holiday'.

