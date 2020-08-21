Education

27% Students Lack Access To Smartphones, Laptops For Online Education: NCERT Survey

Lack of knowledge of using devices for effective educational purposes, teachers not being well-versed with online teaching practices and poor internet connectivity are some of the problems affecting digital learning.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 Aug 2020 5:53 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
27% Students Lack Access To Smartphones, Laptops For Online Education: NCERT Survey

Image Credits: OdishaTv

At least 27 per cent of students lack access to smartphones or laptops to attend online classes, while 28 per cent of students and parents believe that lack of electricity was one of the major concerns affecting the seamless teaching-learning process, according to a survey by the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training).

The survey was conducted with inputs from over 34,000 participants which included students, parents, teachers, and school principals from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodyaya Vidyalas and CBSE affiliated schools, reported India Today.

More than 80% of students and teachers have been using mobile phones for learning and teaching amid the pandemic-induced online classes, revealed the survey.

It further pointed out that lack of knowledge of using devices for effective educational purposes, teachers not being well-versed with online teaching practices and poor internet connectivity are some of the problems hampering digital learning.

"About half of the students stated that they did not have the school textbooks. Although the e-textbooks are available on NCERT website and DIKSHA, the probable reasons behind this feedback are that students are used to studying from the hardcopy of the textbooks, there is lack of awareness regarding the availability of the e-textbook and paucity of devices with students and teachers," it said.

The majority of the participants also stated that mathematics as a subject was difficult to learn via online medium. "Since, mathematics contains a number of concepts which require interaction, continuous support, monitoring from the teacher and these aspects were lacking in the online mode of teaching."

"Next to Mathematics, Science was identified as the subject of concern since it contains several concepts and practical experiments which could only be done in the laboratory under the supervision of the teacher. A few stakeholders also found Social Science as a difficult subject to grasp through online classes," the survey said.

Also Read: Govt Launches Mobile App "PM SVANidhi" To Process Loans For Street Vendors

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian