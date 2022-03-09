All section
WB: 18-Yr-Old Gives Board Exam From Hospital Just Hours After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

WB: 18-Yr-Old Gives Board Exam From Hospital Just Hours After Giving Birth To Baby Girl

Tashafi Nazir

9 March 2022 10:55 AM GMT

After giving birth to a baby girl, Anjana Khatun requested the hospital authorities to let her appear in examinations. The district administration and the health department turned the hospital into an examination centre.

In an unusual incident, an 18-year-old student in West Bengal appeared in her board exams within five hours of giving birth to a girl child. The incident occurred at Harishchandrapur of Malda district, where the district administration arranged the exams to be conducted inside the hospital ward.

Anjara Khatun, a Harishchandrapur Kiranbala Girls School student, appeared in Madhyamik board exams. Earlier, her examination centre was scheduled to be held at Harishchandrapur High School. However, after giving birth to a baby girl at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital, Anjana requested the hospital authorities to let her appear in examinations, following which the district administration and the health department arranged it at the hospital, News18 reported.

All Necessary Arrangements Made

The mother and the child were taken to a separate ward and police were deployed to monitor the place.

"This morning, my baby girl was born. And the examination also started from today," Anjana said.

Block Health Officer of Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital Suvendu Bhakta said, "The Madhyamik candidate admitted in our hospital gave birth to a baby girl this morning. She wanted to give the board exam from the hospital. So we made all the necessary arrangements."

According to the district administration, the centre for the rest of the examination will be also be arranged as per the candidate's choice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, board examinations have not been held for almost two years.

Students returned to examination centres for Madhyamik after two years. Overall, 11,27,000 appeared for the exam, while the number of candidates has increased by 50,000 this year.

Meanwhile, the administration decided to shut down internet services for over four hours before exams in certain sensitive blocks of Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, and Darjeeling.

