Odisha CM Inaugurates 138 Schools On Children's Day

Caste discrimination
Education
Odisha,  15 Nov 2021 11:22 AM GMT

The Odisha government has made 1,075 schools in 30 districts of the state in the 5T School Transformation program, out of which 330 schools have been made available for the students till now.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 138 schools in Boudh, Sonpur, Bhadrak and Kendujhar districts under the 5T School Transformation to mark the occasion of Children's Day on November 14. The Chief Minister defined the move as a new era in the state in developing the education system. Over 1,000 schools in 30 districts have been completed under the state government's 5T School Transformation program.

Out of 1,75 schools, 330 transformed schools have been handed over to the students.

Transformation Instilled A Sense of Confidence Among Students

Following the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister tweeted that schools shaped the future of the country. He wrote, "The school will be the best time in their lives, and from this time on, the school transformation program will be successful in creating the best opportunities for talent development." He further mentioned that education was the stepping stone towards transformation, and the ongoing transformation of schools in the state had filled confidence and excitement amongst the students.

Students from all four districts interacted with the Chief Minister about the school transformation program. Yasmin Rana, Tulsi Sahu, Utpalika Palai and Lopamudra Mahanta were among those who took part in the discussion. NDTV quoted the Chief Minister, "I want the students of my state to be ahead in all fields, have big dreams and move forward with confidence to face all the challenges of life; this is the primary objective of the school Transformation program".

15% Reservation In Government Medical and Engineering Colleges

Other Ministers present at the event were Niranjan Pujari, Premananda Nayak, MLA Pradeep Amat and Byomkesh Rai. All of them highly praised the school transformation program and the Chief Minister's foresight and said that the program is set to bring about a revolution in the education sector of Odisha.

The state government has also reserved 15 per cent of seats in government medical and engineering colleges for children passing out from government schools to fulfil their dream of becoming doctors and engineers.

Also Read: SRM University Facilitates Higher Education For 5 Former Child Labourers From Kailash Satyarthi's Bal Ashram

Odisha Government 
Naveen Patnaik 

