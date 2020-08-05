11 New Women Colleges To Open In Haryana, CM Calls Its Rakhi Gift To Women

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced the opening of 11 new colleges for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and in view of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

Addressing at a function at Government Post Graduate (PG) College, Sector-1, Panchkula, Khattar said the goal will be achieved with the collaboration between the state government, non-government organisations and the people.

The initial plan of opening 10 colleges increased to 11 on request of the Minister of State for Woman and Child Development , Kamlesh Dhanda.

"This is a special gift of Raksha Bandhan for the women of the state," The Hindustan Times quoted Khattar, aiming to set up a college in every 10 kms radius of the state.

रक्षाबंधन के शुभ अवसर पर आज पंचकूला से प्रदेश में 11 नए महिला कॉलेजों का शिलान्यास किया। मेरी तरफ से प्रदेश की बेटियों के लिए ये तोहफा है।



प्रदेश सरकार ने पिछले साढ़े पांच वर्षों में महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में अहम कार्य किए हैं जिसके आज सकरात्मक परिणाम समाज में दिखने लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/WJmmvQELwk — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 3, 2020

According to the report, new colleges in Haryana will be opened at Morni Hills (Panchkula), Isharwal (Bhiwani), Goriwala (Sirsa), Firozpur Jhirka (Nuh), Chhatar (Jind), Ladna Chaku and Rajaund (Kaithal), Pratap Nagar (Yamunanagar), Agroha (Hisar) and Bhainswal Kalan and Baroda (Sonipat), including one in Rajod village of Kalayat constituency.



Further, the CM said every constituency from Panchkula to Nuh and Jagadhri to Dabwali has a college, with over 160 colleges. Within a span of five years, 97 new colleges have been opened, compared to the last 48 years, where only 75 colleges were opened, he added.

In addition, 50% seats will be reserved for women candidates in the upcoming Panchayati raj elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed the media about the plan of setting up 1,000 playschools in the state, focusing on improving the health and education of children.

Also Read: "My House Bombed, I Am Bleeding": Indian Journalist In Lebanon After Massive Explosions Rip Apart Beirut