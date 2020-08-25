1,000 Centres Will Be Set Up For Conducting Common Eligibility Test, Exam Will Be Held In 12 Languages

As many as 1,000 centres will be set up in districts across the country for conducting the Common Eligibility Test (CET) under the National Recruitment Agency (NRA).

Speaking to Zee News, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that there will be one centre per district. Since there are 700 districts in India, the authorities have decided to come up with 1,000 centres. He also said that it would particularly be beneficial for the women who are prevented from visiting centres in far-flung areas.

He stated that under the National Recruitment Agency, the examinations will be conducted in 12 languages and more languages would be added later.

NDTV reported that the scores obtained in the test conducted can also be used by the states and union territories.

The Minister added that besides states and union territories the CET score could be shared with public sector undertakings. He said later it can be also be shared with the private sector. It would help to save the cost and time spent on recruitment for employers and will be convenient and cost-effective for the job aspirants, according to the minister.

The Union Cabinet approved the creation of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to eliminate multiple tests for government jobs and replace it with a Common Eligibility Test (CET).

CET which will be conducted online for selecting candidates for the majority of central government jobs. It will allow candidates to take one common test and save time and cost spent on writing multiple exams.

Currently, the candidates have to appear in multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies and apart from the examination fees, candidates have to incur additional expenses for travel, boarding, lodging. A single examination would reduce the financial burden on candidates considerably.

Also Read: Karnataka Government Launches AI-Driven Movable Hospitals To Treat COVID-19 Patients