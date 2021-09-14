Bad News For Investors? Cost Of Doing Biz, Production Rising For Most Companies Across India, Says FICCI Survey

As per a survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the cost of conducting business and producing goods has increased across India due to a variety of causes (FICCI). Experts feel that this will make things more expensive in the future, which is bad news for consumers.

The prices of automobiles, electronics, capital goods, toys, paper goods, fertilisers, and medications are all predicted to go up. In the second quarter of 2021-22, at least 61 per cent of enterprises polled by FICCI reported increasing production costs (July-September 2021-22). This is substantial, given that only 24 per cent of businesses reported increasing production expenses in the second quarter of last year. The high prices of raw material prices and financing, an uncertain demand, a scarcity of skilled labour and working capital, high logistics costs, and low domestic and global demand due to the imposition of a lockdown across all countries are some of the major constraints affecting production costs and the respondents' expansion plans.

