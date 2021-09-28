All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha: DRDO Successfully Tests Akash Prime Missile, Proves All-Weather Capability
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Odisha, 28 Sep 2021 4:45 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
On September 27, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested a new version of Akash Surface to Air Missile Akash Prime. The testing of missile was conducted from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha’s Chandipura. Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy.
