21 Years Of Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Our Heroes Of 'Operation Vijay'

India celebrates the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Vijay' to flush out the Pakistani infiltrator and recapture the Indian territory in the Kargil-Drass sector.

Operation Vijay ended the 3-month war along the Line of Control, India suffered a heavy loss as over 500 soldiers. Every year on July 26, the nation remembers the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold and safeguard our nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat said the nation will remember this day forever.

India remains eternally grateful to our soldiers for their bravery. #CourageInKargil https://t.co/BCyl5ZMvzx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

"On this day, we defeated Pakistan, we will never be able to forget this day. The war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen," he added.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the Kargil heroes at the National War Memorial. "I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped us win the Kargil war, will always be a source of inspiration for the armed forces," Singh told reporters.

इस देश को सुरक्षित रखने का कार्य अगर सीमा पर हमारे सैनिक कर रहे हैं, तो इसकी एकता, अखंडता और भाईचारे को बरकरार रखना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। pic.twitter.com/6bvlNzUtEf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

Along with Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial.



Operation Vijay



After the infiltration of Pakistan Army backed infiltrators as Kashmiri militants into Kargil district of J&K and along the LOC (Line of Control), the Kargil War began and continued for 60 long days (May-July).

The war was fought in harsh conditions under -10 degrees temperature and at an altitude of 4500-5000 metres. Non-motorable roads, inadequate artillery and lack of surveillance posed severe challenges for the Indian Army.

The Indian Army declared victory, successfully capturing peaks like Tiger Hill and Tololing, and hoisted the tricolour atop the high-altitude Kargil.

However, the country lost 527 brave soldiers, and more than 1,563 men were injured fighting at the forefront. Brave hearts like Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, Yogender Singh Yadav and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar were awarded Param Veer Chakra for the triumph.

In remembrance, a Kargil War memorial was built by the Indian Army in Dras, in the foothills of the Tololing Hill, located about 5 km from the city centre across the Tiger Hill.

Armed forces, country leaders and netizens paid tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives for the country in 1999.

26 July immortalised as #KargilVijayDiwas is a saga of Glorious Victory of the Nation during Kargil Conflict in May-July 1999. #IndianArmy #Salutes the undaunted courage, indomitable valour & sacrifice of our heroes.#CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/OzfyF2IxtM — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2020

The Indian Air Force tweeted on the unbeatable courage of the war heroes of Kargil.



#KargilVijayDiwas2020

IAF salutes the indomitable courage, valour and selfless sacrifice of the heroes of the Kargil War.

Jai Hind!



भारतीय वायुसेना कारगिल युद्ध के जांबाजों की बहादुरी, साहस एवम् निःस्वार्थ त्याग को नमन करती है।

जय हिन्द। #IndianAirForce #CourageInKargil#IAF pic.twitter.com/kOI1JicRkG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 26, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the patriotism and valour of Indian soldiers of the war.

करगिल विजय दिवस भारत के स्वाभिमान, अद्भुत पराक्रम और दृढ़ नेतृत्व का प्रतीक है। मैं उन शूरवीरों को नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस से करगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों से दुश्मन को खदेड़ कर वहाँ पुनः तिरंगा लहराया। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित भारत के वीरों पर देश को गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/mD9Ged8Pkz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2020

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, along with other leaders paid homage to the martyrs who led the nation to victory.



आज 'ऑपरेशन विजय' की 21वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर भारतीय सेना के शौर्य को सादर नमन करता हूं जिसके साहस और वीरता ने कारगिल युद्ध में, राष्ट्र के लिए विजय कीर्ति अर्जित की। #CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/vkxw4mjHoF — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2020

