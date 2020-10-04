Defence

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Oct 2020 6:59 AM GMT
Writer : Apoorva Kashyap | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Shaurya Missile

Indian successfully tested hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile in Odisha on Saturday.

It is an advanced version of Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) K-15 (B-05) and has a firing range of 1,000 km. It is 10 metres long, 74 cm in diameter and weighs 6.2 tonnes. Its two stages use solid propellants. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tested the missile near a defence facility on the Odisha coast.

The surface-to-surface missile blasted off from a canister strapped to the ground launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 12.10 pm and covered the desired range, officials said..

The newly launched missile can carry a payload of up to one tonne and can be stored in a composite canister reported Deccan Herald.

The missile was pushed out by an ignited canister in the first stage and it went into action in the second stage after the canister fell off, DRDO officials said.

Shaurya has been placed in the list of top 10 missiles in the world because of its high-performance navigation and guidance systems, efficient propulsion systems, sophisticated control technologies and canisters launch, reported Deccan Herald.

DRDO has been working towards achieving complete self-reliance in the field of strategic missile and it enhanced its efforts after the Prime Minister's call towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

This move came after the successful launch of BrahMos missile near the Odisha coast. BrahMos was tested on September 30 from Chandipur Integrated Test Range in Balasore district of Odisha.

Also Read: Rs 90,048 Allocated For Defence Upgradation In 2020-21: Report

