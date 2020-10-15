Crime

Watch: Traffic Police Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For Over 400 Metres

In the video, Constable Mahipal Singh is seen standing next to the hatchback, which was stopped for using a fancy number plate, he jumps on to the car the minute the driver tries to flee.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Delhi   |   15 Oct 2020 11:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Credits: Twitter 

A car driver dragged a traffic policeman for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle in Delhi. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The video footage shows the policeman holding on to the bonnet of the car as the driver accelerates.

The incident, took place on Monday, was reported in south Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area. In the video, Constable Mahipal Singh is seen standing next to the hatchback, which he stopped for using a fancy number plate. The driver refused to stop the car and tried to flee. At the moment Constable Singh jumped on the car's bonnet and held it even as the car moved.

The cop was dragged for 400 metres before he fell on the busy road. His legs just missed the wheels of the hatchback of the offender who speedily escaped the scene.

The police personnel does not let off his hold even as the offender drives zig-zag on the busy stretch near the Cantonment area. The accused is identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in south-west Delhi.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Richa Mukherjee

Richa Mukherjee

Digital Journalist

Richa believes that it is hard work that works and rest all are by products towards it. She is a passionate writer and a foodie.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

