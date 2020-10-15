Watch: Traffic Police Constable Dragged On Car's Bonnet For Over 400 Metres

A car driver dragged a traffic policeman for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle in Delhi. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The video footage shows the policeman holding on to the bonnet of the car as the driver accelerates.

The incident, took place on Monday, was reported in south Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area. In the video, Constable Mahipal Singh is seen standing next to the hatchback, which he stopped for using a fancy number plate. The driver refused to stop the car and tried to flee. At the moment Constable Singh jumped on the car's bonnet and held it even as the car moved.

#WATCH An on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. The car driver was held later.(12.10.20) #Delhi pic.twitter.com/R055WpBm8M — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The cop was dragged for 400 metres before he fell on the busy road. His legs just missed the wheels of the hatchback of the offender who speedily escaped the scene.

The police personnel does not let off his hold even as the offender drives zig-zag on the busy stretch near the Cantonment area. The accused is identified as Shubham, who is a resident of Uttam Nagar in south-west Delhi.



