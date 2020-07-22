[VIDEO] Goons Shoot At UP Journalist Vikram Joshi In Front Of Daughters In Ghaziabad

Crime

Four days before the Monday night attack, he had complained to the police about his niece being harassed by a group of men.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Uttar Pradesh   |   22 July 2020 3:08 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
The Uttar Pradesh journalist who was shot at in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Monday night in front of his two daughters, died on Wednsday morning. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media showed the journalist, Vikram Joshi, lying on the road, wounded, and one of his daughters weeping, screaming around for help.

Vikram Joshi was travelling on a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men assaulted him and opened fire at him at around 10:30 PM on Monday. Nine accused have been arrested; one man is still on run, officials said. Two policemen have been suspended.

In the security footage of the attack, a group of men can be seen stopping the journalist a short distance from his home. The attackers surrounded the bike, drag the journalist off it, and hit him. His two daughters can be seen running in panic. The group of attackers can be seen dragging Vikram Joshi towards a car and thrashing him before running away from the spot.

Vikram Joshi paid the price of police incompetence, the family claimed. Four days before the Monday night attack, he had complained to the police about his niece being harassed by a group of men.

