Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Tutor Held For Kidnapping Student, Forcing Her To Convert To Islam

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the tutor and the woman is now with her family.

Yamini ((Remote Intern)) 
Uttar Pradesh   |   5 Feb 2021 10:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Yamini
A 25-year-old tutor has been arrested by the Meerut police for allegedly kidnapping and trying to force his 18-year-old student to change her religion.

The accused identified as Amaan was arrested on Wednesday night and the woman is now with her family, The Indian Express reported.

According to police, Amaan and the woman had developed friendship lately. He had asked the woman to change her religion to Islam so that they can elope.

"The woman left her parent's place in Meerut on Tuesday morning under pressure as the Amaan was threatening to kill her younger brother and went to Delhi with him," said incharge of the police station where the FIR was lodged.

"The FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 362 (kidnapping) and traced the victim to a place in Delhi. We brought her to Meerut and then arrested Amaan. We have also added the relevant section of the UP anti-conversion ordinance to the FIR after she recorded her statement before the magistrate and alleged that Amaan forced her to convert at a mosque in Delhi," the police said.

"We are happy that we managed to save the class XII student. Many women have fallen victims to such a deep-rooted chain for conversion in our state", said Sachin Sirohi, chief of Hindu Jagran Manch's state unit.

