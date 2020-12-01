Man Brutally Thrashes Wife, Commits Suicide After She Files Police Complaint

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, a 28-old-man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

According to the police, it said that the deceased man identified as Narendra Kumar from Mukhtiyarpur village took this extreme step of killing himself after his wife lodged a complaint against him for beating her up, reported Times Now.

A fight between the couple took a violent turn when the man brutally thrashed her up after which the wife had to be taken to a medical facility for treatment. On Saturday, November 28, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

That same evening when the man got to know about the complaint, he left his house following which his family members started searching for him. The next morning, a passerby saw him hanging from a tree and told the police about it.

A police team reached the spot and sent his body for post-mortem examination.

"Body of the deceased was sent to the district hospital for an autopsy. A probe is on. It came to fore that Narendra Kumar had thrashed his wife in a fit of rage. She had filed a complaint against him earlier on Saturday. He was upset when he learnt about it," superintendent of police (city) Lakshmi Nivas Mishra said.

