Caste discrimination
Cops In Tamil Nadu Arrest 3,325 History Sheeters In 52 Hours

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Crime
The Logical Indian Crew

Cops In Tamil Nadu Arrest 3,325 History Sheeters In 52 Hours

Neelima Mishra

Tamil Nadu,  30 Sep 2021 12:03 PM GMT

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The Tamil Nadu police detained 3,325 history-sheeters and recovered 1,117 weapons, including seven country-made pistols, in a nationwide storming operation authorised by Director General of Police C Sylender Babu. The Tamil Nadu crackdown, called 'Storming Operation', started on Thursday, September 23.

The Tamil Nadu police detained 3,325 history-sheeters and recovered 1,117 weapons, including seven country-made pistols, in a nationwide storming operation authorised by Director General of Police C Sylender Babu. The Tamil Nadu crackdown, called 'Storming Operation', started on Thursday, September 23.

Three high-profile offenders, including Arcot Suresh (43) of Vellore, who has five murder charges and 15 other cases pending against him, were detained by the Greater Chennai Police on Sunday, September 26. Suresh has been arrested and detained five times under the Goondas Act, according to the police. Two hundred and fifty seven people were arrested after a massive search for 2,439 history-sheeters, according to Chennai police. In Chennai, police seized 52 weapons, including 45 sickles. On the orders of Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu, extensive raids were carried out across the state.

Commendable Job By Tamilnadu Police

Police identified 21,592 people implicated in various crimes, and 3,325 history-sheeters had been apprehended during the search operations. Two hundred and ninety four of them had criminal cases pending in the courts. There were 972 people who had several criminal cases filed against them.

During the search operations, the police seized 1,117 dangerous firearms from the offenders, including seven country-made handguns. The Greater Chennai Police Department listed 2,439 criminals for further investigation and arrested 257 history-sheeters with several crimes pending against them, as well as seizing 52 weapons. Several criminals were apprehended by the city police, who had charges pending against them at several stations.

Suresh, 43, alias Arcot Suresh of Vellore district, R. Vimalkumar, 21, of Kasimedu, K. Venkatesan, 51, alias Kuthirai Venkatesan of Manali, S. Rathinam, 37, and S. Ranjith, 26, of Madhavaram police station limits, were among those apprehended. The storming operation, according to the DGP, would be repeated on a regular basis.

Also Read: CBI Report On Use Of Toxic Chemicals In Firecrackers Very Worrying: SC


X
X