Hyderabad Police Arrest Fraudster For College Seat Scam

Hyderabad police apprehended a fraudster on June 28, who allegedly cheated students under the false pretext of helping them get seats in top colleges of Telangana and Maharashtra.

Telangana   |   3 July 2021 6:13 AM GMT
Deeds Of The Fraudster

Banjara Hills police caught the accused Motla Seena Abhinay Naik. He had set up a consultancy firm named Future Education Services and was successful in convincing the students along with their parents that he could help the students get a seat in the B.Sc or the M.Sc programs of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences under the management quota through his contacts, reported The Siasat Daily.

Before establishing his own firm, Naik had cheated students who wanted admission in Medical and Agricultural Colleges under a consultancy called APEXE. With his firm he had also convinced students that he had contacts at Dr D.Y. Patil College of Agriculture and Sangulwadi College of Kolhapur which could prove useful for them.

Police Action

The police filed FIRs, acting upon complaints filed by three aggrieved families, and apprehended the man. He had managed to extort a sum of thirty-seven lakh and fifty-five thousand rupees. After receiving the payment for his service, he disappeared leaving no traces behind for the families.

The police have booked Abhinay Naik under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and seized his electronics, car, and other fraudulent documents of Future Education Services. Naik will be produced before the court for further action on this case.

