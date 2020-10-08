In a quack's clinic in Noida's Mamura area, a 27-year old woman and her newborn died during delivery which prompted the owner of the clinic to dump both the bodies outside her facility and run away from the spot, the police said.



According to Central Noida's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal, a case has been registered by the police where they have mentioned that the death was caused due to the negligence on part of the absconding woman quack and have already launched a manhunt to arrest her.

The police stated that the incident occurred during the early hours of Monday at a private clinic. The medical registration of the clinic is yet to be identified by the police.

"The woman had gone to the clinic where she and her baby both died during the delivery. The clinic owner left both of them outside the clinic, shut it and fled from the spot," ADCP Aggarwal told NDTV.

"A police team reached the spot immediately but the clinic owner had absconded by then. The registration details of the clinic are being confirmed from the Health Department," he added

ADCP Aggarwal also said that an FIR has been registered at the Phase 3 police station under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).

The woman's family used to live in a rented house in Mamura and her husband works in a private firm.

The woman who performed the delivery was a quack and had no registration as a doctor, the officials stated.

The police informed that the investigations and further proceedings are underway in the case.

Also Read: Classical Dance Performer RLV Ramakrishnan Attempts Suicide, Blames Caste Discrimination