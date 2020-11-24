Crime

Delhi: Burqa Clad Woman Fires Bullets, Abuses Shop Owner As Kids Watch In Horror

According to the police, the woman was drunk and had an argument with the shop owner over a mobile phone on the night of November 18.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   24 Nov 2020 2:01 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-24T20:00:56+05:30
Writer : Pallavi Sharma | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Delhi: Burqa Clad Woman Fires Bullets, Abuses Shop Owner As Kids Watch In Horror

Image Credit: Raj Shekhar Jha (Twitter)

A video of a woman dressed in burqa and armed with a gun, abusing and firing bullets in the Chauhan Bangar area of North-east Delhi, has gone viral on social media. The 28-year-old lady is seen abusing and relentlessly firing bullets outside a shop as the locals and children on the streets watch in horror.

According to the police, the woman was drunk and had an argument with the shop owner over a mobile phone on the night of November 18. The woman, identified as Nusrat, is a resident of Jafrabad and has been arrested.

In the video, she is heard shouting that she is the sister of a gangster named Nasir which was later confirmed by the police. She is the sister of one Mohsin, who is an associate of Nasir, a gangster in the area. An FIR has been lodged in Jafrabad and the accused has been arrested based on the viral video.

Also read: Allahabad HC Overturns Order Cited By CM Yogi To Justify 'Love Jihad' Law

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

contributor

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian