Delhi: Burqa Clad Woman Fires Bullets, Abuses Shop Owner As Kids Watch In Horror

Pallavi Sharma
Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.
A video of a woman dressed in burqa and armed with a gun, abusing and firing bullets in the Chauhan Bangar area of North-east Delhi, has gone viral on social media. The 28-year-old lady is seen abusing and relentlessly firing bullets outside a shop as the locals and children on the streets watch in horror.
According to the police, the woman was drunk and had an argument with the shop owner over a mobile phone on the night of November 18. The woman, identified as Nusrat, is a resident of Jafrabad and has been arrested.
In the video, she is heard shouting that she is the sister of a gangster named Nasir which was later confirmed by the police. She is the sister of one Mohsin, who is an associate of Nasir, a gangster in the area. An FIR has been lodged in Jafrabad and the accused has been arrested based on the viral video.
Also read: Allahabad HC Overturns Order Cited By CM Yogi To Justify 'Love Jihad' Law
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.