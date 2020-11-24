Delhi: Burqa Clad Woman Fires Bullets, Abuses Shop Owner As Kids Watch In Horror

A video of a woman dressed in burqa and armed with a gun, abusing and firing bullets in the Chauhan Bangar area of North-east Delhi, has gone viral on social media. The 28-year-old lady is seen abusing and relentlessly firing bullets outside a shop as the locals and children on the streets watch in horror.

A Burqa clad woman fired multiple shots at a grocery shop in northeast Delhi's Chauhan Bangar to scare its owner following a quarrel. Identified as Nusrat, she has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/5DgJuAsRGR — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) November 24, 2020

According to the police, the woman was drunk and had an argument with the shop owner over a mobile phone on the night of November 18. The woman, identified as Nusrat, is a resident of Jafrabad and has been arrested.



In the video, she is heard shouting that she is the sister of a gangster named Nasir which was later confirmed by the police. She is the sister of one Mohsin, who is an associate of Nasir, a gangster in the area. An FIR has been lodged in Jafrabad and the accused has been arrested based on the viral video.

