Uttar Pradesh: Over 2,700 Convicted For Crimes Against Children & Women In Three Month, Reveals Report

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 22 released a report claiming that nearly 2,750 accused of severe crimes against children and women have been punished in the last three months. This is an effort of the government to stop criminal activities in the state, especially against children and women.



The Chief Secretary of UP's Home Department, Awanish Kumar Awasthi mentioned that 1,834 people had been given a jail term of fewer than ten years, 594 people were booked for a jail term of more than ten years, and 328 have been awarded life imprisonment from March 25 to July 16, 2022.

He said that the Prosecution Department is making a consistent effort under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to punish those convicted of such crimes harshly, reported The Print. He added that the state administration would continue the camp against criminals threatening society.

The Additional Director General of the Prosecution Department, Ashutosh Pandey mentioned that out of the total convicted, 892 are punished under the POSCO act, where 456 people have been given a jail term of fewer than ten years, 291 people are booked for a jail term of more than ten years, and 145 have been awarded life imprisonment from March 25 to July 16, 2022.

Crime Against Children & Women In India

In India, crimes against children are prevalent in forms of physical and emotional abuse, exploitation, sex trafficking, and physical violence. In violence against children in 2020, more than 47,000 cases under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act were registered.

Crime against women, such as domestic violence, sexual violence, femicide, and digital violence, are still prevalent in India. According to a National Crime Records Bureau report, one woman in India faces sexual violence every 20 minutes. Such criminal activities have significantly increased by over 5 per cent in the last years.

