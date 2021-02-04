Assam Police Bust Human Trafficking Racket, 11 Women Rescued, Three Arrested

Assam police rescued four minors and seven women after it busted an inter-state human trafficking racket in Hojai district. Four persons, including three women, have been arrested.

According to police, women from different districts in upper Assam has been lured on the pretext of job and were about to be trafficked when they were rescued, India Today reported.

"We got a lead that several women were held captive in two houses in Murajhar area of the district. Based on the information, we immediately conducted a raid. But when we reached the spot, the traffickers had taken the women to another place," said Dipti Mali, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

"Police found several bags full of women clothes in the two houses. When quizzed, two women said that the women were taken to a nearby paddy field. We launched a search operation in the dark for several hours and rescued all 11 women from a paddy field thereafter," she added.

Police have arrested one Abida Begum, suspected to be the mastermind who was running the racket at the other two women's residences. One person is also arrested for aiding the racket.

"Local residents said that Abida has been involved in the racket for quite some time, she used to lured the women on the promises of providing job to them, and after some time, some of these women got disappeared without any trace", Mali added.

An initial investigation found that most of the women rescued were from Tinsukia and Margherita in upper Assam. A case has been registered against the accused and a probe to find the total number of women trafficked till date is on.