Crime

Hathras Horror: Bhim Army Chief Demands Gun Licenses For Underprivileged Community

Stating the constitution, he said every citizen has the right to life and the right to defend themselves.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   4 Oct 2020 9:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-04T16:22:35+05:30
Writer : Apoorva Kashyap | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Hathras Horror: Bhim Army Chief Demands Gun Licenses For Underprivileged Community

Amid the ongoing protests over the Hathras gang rape case, Bhim army activists have demanded gun license and gun subsidy for the underprivileged section of the society.

"Our demand is that the 20 lakh Bahujans of the country be granted gun licenses immediately. The government should provide us a 50 % subsidy to purchase guns and pistols. We will defend ourselves," Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted.

Stating the constitution, he said every citizen has the right to life and the right to defend themselves. Supporting these demands, Dalit activist, Suraj Yengde, brought in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, according to which state government has the power to provide arms licenses to ensure the safety of a person.

Bhartiya Janta Party leader and MP, Rakesh Sinha, has called these demands to be just a publicity stunt and has said that the elected government is committed to protecting its citizens judiciously.

While Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh told the Hindustan Times that, "... I believe the Gandhian philosophy is the way to go. Non-violence will win you the fight against injustice."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover for the victim's family.

The underprivileged section of the society is filled with rage against the mishandling of the rape case of a 19-year-old girl from the Dalit community. The Superintendent of Police and four other police officials were suspended due to the outrage and a CBI inquiry was ordered.

Also Read: BJP IT Chief Tweets Video Of Hathras Victim; NCW Says Illegal, If She Is Rape Victim

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Apoorva Kashyap

Apoorva Kashyap

(Remote Intern)

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian