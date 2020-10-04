Hathras Horror: Bhim Army Chief Demands Gun Licenses For Underprivileged Community

Amid the ongoing protests over the Hathras gang rape case, Bhim army activists have demanded gun license and gun subsidy for the underprivileged section of the society.

"Our demand is that the 20 lakh Bahujans of the country be granted gun licenses immediately. The government should provide us a 50 % subsidy to purchase guns and pistols. We will defend ourselves," Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted.

Stating the constitution, he said every citizen has the right to life and the right to defend themselves. Supporting these demands, Dalit activist, Suraj Yengde, brought in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, according to which state government has the power to provide arms licenses to ensure the safety of a person.

Bhartiya Janta Party leader and MP, Rakesh Sinha, has called these demands to be just a publicity stunt and has said that the elected government is committed to protecting its citizens judiciously.

While Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh told the Hindustan Times that, "... I believe the Gandhian philosophy is the way to go. Non-violence will win you the fight against injustice."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover for the victim's family.

The underprivileged section of the society is filled with rage against the mishandling of the rape case of a 19-year-old girl from the Dalit community. The Superintendent of Police and four other police officials were suspended due to the outrage and a CBI inquiry was ordered.

