Bihar: 24-Yr-Old Killed In Supaul District, SIT Formed To Find Culprits

A 24-year-old engineering graduate was shot down while returning back to his home on November 29 in Bihar's Supaul district. The incident took place around 6 pm. A special investigation team (SIT) comprising three DSP-rank was formed on Tuesday to probe into the case.

Abhishek Kumar Shah returned to his hometown after completing his engineering from Ambala. His father, Raushan Kumar, who works as a drug wholesaler, received a phone call in the evening from a stranger who found his son lying unconscious near his two-wheeler vehicle. Following this, he rushed to the hospital, where the doctor's declared that his son had died on the spot. The victim died of three bullet injuries on his left hand, according to the postmortem report.

Three Similar Incidents

"My brother moved back home after finishing college and was preparing for competitive exams. He usually stayed home and had no associations here. It has left all of us in complete shock. Even though SIT is formed, we want the authorities to probe the case and find the culprits behind it. Three similar incidents have happened in the region in the past month," the victim's brother told The Logical Indian.

Crime Rate In Bihar



As per the data released by Bihar Police, the capital of the state, Patna, tops the list of crimes with the highest number of murders and theft cases for the period of January to March this year.

Bihar Police has released the crime data for the first three months of this year to analyse and work towards improving the law and order situation in the state, reported News18. Patna also witnessed the highest number of theft cases. The state capital registered 157 cases of theft in the first three months of this year.

Also Read: Bihar: 15 People Lose Eyesight After Botched Up Cataract Surgery; Rights Commission Seeks Report