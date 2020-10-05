16-Year-Old Tribal Girl Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan's Baran

The body of a 16-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree on October 4, Sunday, outside her home in Rajasthan's Baran district, according to officials.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found. According to a India Today report, the deceased has been identified as Thawli Bheel. The minor belonged to the Bheel tribe and was found hanging from a tree at Karaiyaan Bheel Basti in Baran, according to the police.

DSP and Circle Officer, Shahabad, Kajodmal said, "She was unschooled and lived with her father and elder brother. Her mother had passed away."

"The girls' father and brother had gone out to guard the fields on Saturday night. She was alone in the house," Circle Inspector at Kelwada police station Laxmichand Verma said.

Police have also confirmed that there was no injury mark or any kind of assault on the girl's. The body was handed over to the family after the the post-mortem. The cops have started their investigation regarding the case.A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered.

However, this is not the only case being reported in Rajasthan, the state has recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2019 data.

Rajasthan has registered over 5,997 rape cases followed by UP which has recorded around 3,065 cases. Central and State BJP leaders have been highlighting this data on their social media platforms to counter the campaign by the Congress against the UP government over the Hathras rape incident.

The NCRB data also revealed that crimes against Dalits have increased with UP recording the highest number of crimes against the SC population. Around 46,000 cases were registered for a crime against SCs with UP recording the maximum number of cases as high as 11,829.

Rajasthan recorded the highest number of rape cases against SC women with 554 cases while Uttar Pradesh recorded 537 cases followed by Madhya Pradesh at 510 cases.

