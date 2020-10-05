A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Gurugram's Sector 45 on Sunday morning. According to the police, the accused who lives near the girl's house is yet to be arrested.



In her complaint, the survivor stated that the man crept up from behind and grabbed her forcefully while she was on her way to the washroom. Following this, he took her to his room and sexually assaulted her. The girl tried to yell and ask for help but the accused threatened to kill her. After that, the girl was unable to identify the man at that time.

"He put a hand on her face and took her to his room and raped her. Around 5.30 am, I went out looking for her and saw her returning from the accused man's room, which is near our shanty. She was crying and seemed frightened. She shared her ordeal with me. I told some people in the area and went to the Sector 40 police station to report the incident." Her father who hails from Madhya Pradesh and works as a labourer told Hindustan Times.

The family members of the girl including the father alleged that the Sector 40 police station in Gurugram initially tried to stop them from filing an FIR.

The girl's father claimed that when he first went to the police station to register an FIR, the cops told them that the future of his daughter would be affected and "she would face difficulty in finding a match."

"They said that we would be caught up in expensive legal proceedings. So, under duress, I signed before the legal aid, saying that we do not want to pursue the matter. However later, I took help from others and went again to file the case," the girl's father said.

According to the police, the girl's family did not mention anything about the sexual assault in the statement that was recorded prior to the legal assistance.

Aman Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sadar, said, "In the initial statement before the legal aid, there was no mention of assault and the family had said that the girl was talking to someone in the neighbourhood and a third party called the police. Later, the family changed their statement and said that the minor had been sexually assaulted and that they had recorded the initial statement under duress."

The ACP also informed that they had received the case regarding sexual assault and they contacted the family following which the cops registered an FIR immediately. He also said that the medical examination of the girl has been conducted and the report is awaited following which all the facts will be verified related to the case.

According to the police officials, the man has been booked under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 376 (rape), Section 4 (POSCO Act) at Sector 40 police station on Sunday evening.

