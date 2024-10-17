AU InstaPay Credit Card For All Your UPI And QR Payments

The world of payments is rapidly evolving, and AU Small Finance Bank is leading the charge with an exciting new offering - the AU InstaPay Credit Card. This innovative card amazingly blends the convenience of credit cards with the versatility of UPI payments to create a seamless payment experience. It's the future of credit cards, available today!



For those who appreciate financial technology and gadgets, the AU InstaPay Credit Card warrants attention. After examining its features, this card marks a total game changer in payments. It could be the only payment card for all your transactions. Here is why you must apply for a credit card.

Get Rewarded Every Time You Scan & Pay

One of the most exciting benefits of the AU InstaPay Credit Card is the cashback you can earn on UPI payments. This is what makes it different from every other card out there. Each time you use the card to scan and pay a merchant QR code via UPI mode, you get 1% cashback valid, only on certain defined merchant categories

Imagine you're at the mall and decide to grab a quick bite at the food court. When you receive the bill, simply scan the restaurant's QR code using your AU InstaPay Credit Card and pay seamlessly via your linked UPI app. The payment is processed instantly, just like any other UPI transaction. The exciting part? In the same billing cycle, you'll receive 1% cashback on the transaction amount directly to your account

Zero Fees for a Lifetime of Convenience

Many banks today impose hidden fees on credit cards, such as annual fees, transaction charges, and OTP fees, gradually eroding your savings. The AU RuPay Credit Card stands out by offering a truly Zero - fee experience for life.

You pay absolutely no annual or renewal charges. No hidden transaction costs either. You can focus solely on spending, repaying and earning rewards rather than wasting time thinking about fees.

48 Days Interest-Free Credit

Enjoy up to 48 days of interest-free credit with the AU InstaPay Card! Unlike most credit cards where interest starts accruing after 20-25 days unless you pay the bill, this card revolutionises things. Every time you use it for UPI payments via scan and pay, you get an extended credit-free period of up to 48 days for that particular transaction. So, if you've paid a restaurant bill via UPI on the card on the 1st of the month, interest charges apply only after the 18th of next month. Subject to your statement being generated on 30th of that month. That's incredible flexibility and savings! Align your card payments conveniently without worrying about excessive interest.

Waived Fuel Surcharges

Get relief from the skyrocketing fuel prices with the AU InstaPay Card! You get a 1% waiver on fuel surcharges when you pay using the card for fuel transactions. Save up to ₹100 every month this way on your petrol, diesel or even CNG expenses across fuel stations—partial relief to combat the rising prices - another thoughtful perk of this card targeting everyday needs.

Instant UPI Payments

Gone are the days of fumbling between apps to scan and pay QR codes. This card is directly linked to the user’s preferred UPI app to deliver simple, swift scans and payments across retail stores, malls, restaurants and more.

Exclusive for AU Small Finance Bank Customers

The card is only offered to existing AU Small Finance Bank credit cardholders as an introductory offer. It serves as a token of appreciation from AU for continued trust and loyalty with an upgraded payment tool for the digital age.

The Bottom Line

With breakthrough features that bridge credit cards and UPI payments, the AU InstaPay Card promises to steer the future of smart banking in India. It removes significant payment frictions with great rewards, enhanced security, interest savings and unmatched convenience. For AU Small Finance Bank’s customers, this new offering reflects the bank’s commitment to continuous innovation to simplify their users’ payment experience.